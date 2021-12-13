India has arrested eight people for sharing "offensive" social media posts about the death of the country's military chief in a helicopter crash, according to officials speaking to AFP news agency and local media reports.

General Bipin Rawat, who was killed along with his wife and 11 others in last week's accident, was a hugely popular figure seen as close to Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But he also courted controversy, after he presented an award to an officer who tied a civilian in India-administered Kashmir to the front of his military vehicle in a show of force.

In another instance, he claimed India is operating "deradicalisation" camps, sparking fear in Kashmir.

READ MORE:India defence chief, dozen others killed in helicopter crash

Arrests over 'disrespecting' army general

One man was arrested within hours of the chopper crash for posting to Instagram that Rawat had "burnt alive even before entering Jahannum", the Urdu word for hell.

He was arrested along with two others in Rajasthan state for "hurting public sentiment", police confirmed to AFP on Monday.

Five other arrests across India were reported by local media outlets on the weekend.