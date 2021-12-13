WORLD
Israel to build new settlements in Jerusalem, evict more Palestinians
Custodian of Absentee Property is planning to establish another residential complex that includes dozens of housing units in occupied East Jerusalem.
Israel has in recent years intensified its settlement activities in East Jerusalem. / AFP
December 13, 2021

Israel’s Justice Ministry has pushed plans to establish new settlement projects in occupied East Jerusalem. 

Haaretz newspaper said on Monday the proposal promoted by the Custodian of Absentee Property “includes a new neighbourhood in Sheikh Jarrah, one near Damascus Gate, two near Beit Safafa and one each in Sur Baher and Beit Hanina”.

The move “would entail the eviction of Palestinian residents”, including dozens in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, the daily said.

According to Haaretz, a total of 470 settlement units will be erected in Beit Safafa.

In Beit Hanina, a plan to construct dozens of settlement units on a six-dunum plot (a dunam equals 1,000 square metres) of land is under consideration, it added.

As for Beit Safafa neighbourhood, the Custodian of Absentee Property is planning to establish another residential complex that includes dozens of housing units.

Settlement activities intensified

The Custodian of Absentee Property takes possession of Palestinian properties whose owners Israel considers to reside outside the Palestinian territories.

Israel has in recent years intensified its settlement activities in East Jerusalem.

An Israeli court ruling in January to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah sparked fierce clashes between Palestinians and Israelis in the occupied territories in May.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as "occupied territory" under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal. 

SOURCE:AA
