WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilians dead as gunmen storm Nigeria mosque
At least nine people were killed after heavily-armed men on motorcycles stormed the remote Ba'are village in Mashegu district.
Civilians dead as gunmen storm Nigeria mosque
The reason for the attack was not immediately known, but gangs of criminals known locally as bandits have terrorised communities in northwest and central Nigeria for years. / Reuters
December 10, 2021

Gunmen have attacked a mosque in central Nigeria's state of Niger, killing nine civilians. 

Heavily-armed men on motorcycles stormed the remote Ba'are village in Mashegu district on Wednesday, opening fire on a mosque while worshippers were praying, local police chief Monday Bala Kuryas said on Friday.

"The attackers killed nine Muslim worshippers inside the mosque and left some others injured," Kuryas said.

The reason for the attack was not immediately known, but gangs of criminals known locally as bandits have terrorised communities in northwest and central Nigeria for years.

READ MORE:Nigeria rescues nearly 200 people from kidnappers in Zamfara state

A joint team of police and civil defence paramilitary personnel deployed to the area while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the police official said.

The residents, however, gave a higher death toll of 16.

Recommended

Resident Amadu Hamisu said locals collected 16 bodies from the mosque after the attack.

"A total of 16 people who were praying in the mosque were killed. We took their bodies from the mosque," Hamisu told AFP news agency.

Rise in violence

Gangs in the area, who are not known to be ideologically driven, have become more violent in recent months. 

In October, bandits shot dead 16 Muslim worshippers in a mosque during morning prayers in Maza-Kuka village in the same district.

Analysts and residents have warned that extremist fighters from the northeast have infiltrated some of the gangs, even taking control over remote villages in Niger state. 

READ MORE:Why insurgent and bandit attacks are intensifying in Nigeria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law