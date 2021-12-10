Hungary's constitutional court has struck down a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge a ruling by the EU's top court against Budapest's harsh asylum policy.

The petition by Justice Minister Judit Varga "cannot be the subject of a review of the ECJ judgment," nor can it lead to an "examination of the primacy of EU law", the Hungarian court said on Friday.

But it said that in areas of joint legal jurisdiction between Brussels and Hungary, Budapest has the right "to ensure the effectiveness of the joint exercise of competences".

The ruling on Friday was a "milestone decision", Varga said afterwards in a Facebook message.

It meant that Budapest can "adjust its national rules to reality by adopting additional, unique measures," she said.

"With this judgment, the constitutional court has built a strong legal barrier in addition to the physical closure of our borders," she said, referring to the border fence along Hungary's southern frontiers.

READ MORE: Hungary passes 'Culture Law', prompting fears of censorship

'Attempt at sobotaging' ECJ ruling?

But rights group the Hungarian Helsinki Committee hailed the constitutional court ruling.