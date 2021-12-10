WORLD
4 MIN READ
Hungary court strikes down Orban bid to challenge EU asylum ruling
An EU court ruling had ordered the Hungarian government to suspend a law that allows police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.
Hungary court strikes down Orban bid to challenge EU asylum ruling
Last month, during a trip to Budapest, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said that challenges to ECJ ruling were "unacceptable". / Reuters
December 10, 2021

Hungary's constitutional court has struck down a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge a ruling by the EU's top court against Budapest's harsh asylum policy.

The petition by Justice Minister Judit Varga "cannot be the subject of a review of the ECJ judgment," nor can it lead to an "examination of the primacy of EU law", the Hungarian court said on Friday. 

But it said that in areas of joint legal jurisdiction between Brussels and Hungary, Budapest has the right "to ensure the effectiveness of the joint exercise of competences".

The ruling on Friday was a "milestone decision", Varga said afterwards in a Facebook message.

It meant that Budapest can "adjust its national rules to reality by adopting additional, unique measures," she said.

"With this judgment, the constitutional court has built a strong legal barrier in addition to the physical closure of our borders," she said, referring to the border fence along Hungary's southern frontiers.

READ MORE: Hungary passes 'Culture Law', prompting fears of censorship

'Attempt at sobotaging' ECJ ruling?

But rights group the Hungarian Helsinki Committee hailed the constitutional court ruling.

Recommended

Budapest's "attempt at sabotaging the ECJ ruling judgment has failed, the Constitutional Court refused to question the primacy of EU law," it said in a statement.

"No green light to disregard ECJ rulings, no more excuses, pushbacks must end now," it said.

Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice ordering it to suspend a law that allows police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border. 

Last month, during a trip to Budapest, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said that challenges to ECJ ruling were "unacceptable".

The Hungarian move mirrored a Polish constitutional court ruling in October that challenged EU law and plunged the bloc into crisis.

Orban later signed a government resolution in support of Warsaw that called on EU institutions to respect the sovereignty of the bloc's 27 member countries.

READ MORE:Hungary ‘indefinitely suspends’ new court in bid to win favour with EU

"The primacy of EU law should only apply in areas where the EU has competence, and the framework for this is laid down in the EU's founding treaties," the constitutional court said.

National law-enforcement bodies, in particular constitutional courts and tribunals, have the right to examine the scope and limits of EU competencies, it said.

Budapest, like its Warsaw ally, has long been engaged in tussles with Brussels over legislation targeting LGBTQ people, independent media and civil society.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law