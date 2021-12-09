It’s not easy to imagine how it would feel when a family member, friend or relative committed suicide. Although many would think the act is a rare occurrence, evidence suggests otherwise.

According to a recent report on suicide rates across the world, 800,000 people globally are taking their lives each year - or one person every 40 seconds. Many people make the decision shortly before committing the act rather than planning it in a detailed way.

However, some countries in the world such as Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada and Colombia allow assisted suicide, with each of them having different rules to conduct the process. All require people to have solid reasons like incurable or terminal conditions that can't be remedied and cause immense suffering.

Most recently, in Switzerland, the use of 3D-printed "suicide capsules" has passed a legal review and can now move forward.

Also known as the Sarco-capsule, the coffin-like device will be ready for operation in Switzerland by 2022, said Dr. Philip Nitschke, who is behind the prototype and based in the Netherlands.

As per the rules determined by the Swiss assisted-dying sector, it requires the ingestion of liquid sodium pentobarbital, which is normally used as an anesthetic and sedative, so the Sarco-capsule can provide a peaceful death without using controlled substances.

"The benefit for the person who uses it is that they don't have to get any permission, they don't need some special doctor to try and get a needle in, and they don't need to get difficult drugs to obtain," Nitschke said during a Sarco demonstration last year.

Around 1,300 people died by assisted suicide in Switzerland last year, according to Exit International, a voluntary assisted dying charity founded by Dr. Nitschke.

How does it work?

Explaining the features of the capsule, Dr. Nitschke said it “is activated from the inside and can be towed to a location that the person wishes to die in, such as an outdoor setting or the premises of an assisted-suicide organization.”

“Once activated, the capsule floods its interior with nitrogen and rapidly reduces oxygen, causing the person to lose consciousness and, ultimately, die without choking or panicking,” the doctor said.