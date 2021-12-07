Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic has been condemned for questioning the seriousness of the Srebrenica genocide, which resulted in more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys being killed by Serb forces in 1995.

When asked by a reporter if the Srebrenica massacre was a genocide, he said that "grave crimes with elements of genocide" were committed.

According Arnesa Buljusmic-Kustura, a genocide researcher and expert, Milanovic's comments point to a growing trend amongst Serb and Croat nationalists in the Balkans to underplay crimes that were committed during the violent breakup of Yugoslavia.

"His [Milanovic's] rhetoric is not much different than that of the rabid & more openly fascist genocide denialism, but it does also point to a much larger problem," said Buljusmic-Kustura in a Twitter thread.

The problem, as Buljusmic-Kustura sees it, is that "this rhetoric is so widespread because the International Community has done its best to divorce Srebrenica from the rest of the horror that was occurring in Bosnia, making it an isolated act of genocide which is not at all the case."

This attitude is in part reflected in Milanovic's comments when he added that there were "different types of genocide" before putting the Srebrenica one at a lower level than those committed during the Holocaust.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency member Sefik Dzaferovic condemned Milanovic's comments saying they were "shameful and inadmissible."

While another critic said that the "Croatian president #Milanović formulates again his toxic interpretation of history: Victims of genocides are not equal?!"

The Bosniak ethnic minority council chairman in Croatia, Armin Hodzic, said the country's president "has crossed the red line" adding that this "kind of bargaining with genocide remembrance is unacceptable."

Such is the increasing problem of genocide denial in the region that earlier this year, the Austrian diplomat who served as the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Valentin Inzko, imposed a law in the country before the end of his mandate making it illegal to deny the Srebrenica genocide.