A huge fire has torn through an overcrowded prison in Burundi's capital Gitega, killing dozens of inmates and seriously injuring many more.

38 people were killed and 69 seriously hurt in the fire that began before dawn on Tuesday, according to Vice President Prosper Bazombanza.

The blaze broke out at about 0200 GMT (4:00 AM local). The fire was later brought under control, but many parts of the site were left in charred ruins.

Many prisoners were still asleep when the blaze took hold in the penitentiary according to witnesses.

"We started shouting that we were going to be burned alive when we saw the flames rising very high, but the police refused to open the doors of our quarters, saying 'these are the orders we have received'," an inmate said.

"I don't know how I escaped, but there are prisoners who were burned completely," he added.

Chronic overcrowding

The interior ministry said on Twitter that the disaster was caused by an electrical short-circuit at the nearly century-old prison, constructed in 1926 when Burundi was a Belgian colony.