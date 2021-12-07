The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano has risen to 34 as aid has been rushed to the affected region.

"The latest update from the ground... (is) 34 people died, 17 are missing," Indonesia's national disaster agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said.

Almost 3,700 have been evacuated from the affected area, he added.

There were three small eruptions on Tuesday, each spewing ash around a kilometre (3,300 ft) into the sky as the death toll rose according to authorities.

After visiting evacuation centres and surveying the area by helicopter, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said recovery efforts would be bolstered now and in the months ahead.

"I came to the site to ensure that we have the forces to locate the victims," said the president, speaking from Sumberwuluh, one of the worst-hit areas.

READ MORE:Fresh activity at Indonesia volcano hampers rescue operations

Thousands flee their homes