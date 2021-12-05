US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that recent extensive Chinese military operations near Taiwan resembled "rehearsals" and he reaffirmed Washington's strong support for Taipei.

President Joe Biden's Pentagon chief says the United States remained committed to supporting "Taiwan's ability to defend itself."

In a speech devoted largely to an array of challenges posed by an increasingly confident China, he underlined Washington's "real differences" with Beijing.

Austin was speaking at a national defence forum at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

In recent months, the Chinese military has mounted an increasingly aggressive series of sea and air military operations near Taiwan, which it claims as its own.

"It looks a lot like them exploring their true capabilities," Austin said. "It looks a lot like rehearsals."

Some analysts have suggested Beijing may be testing Biden during his first year in office.

China was the only power now capable of using its "economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system," Austin said.