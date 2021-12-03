The Taliban has decreed that they are banning the forced marriage of women in the war-torn country.

The decree on Friday announced by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada did not mention a minimum age for marriage, which previously was set at 16 years old.

“Both (women and men) should be equal,” said the decree, adding that “no one can force women to marry by coercion or pressure.”

"A woman is not a property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace ... or to end animosity," the decree said.

It set out the rules governing marriage and property for women, stating women should not be forced into marriage and widows should have a share in their late husband's property.

Courts should take into account the rules when making decisions, and religious affairs and information ministries should promote these rights, the decree said.

However, it made no mention of women being able to work or access facilities outside the home or education, which have been major concerns of the international community.

READ MORE:Man arrested for allegedly trafficking scores of Afghan women