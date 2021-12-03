The United States has released the first production prototype of its upgraded B61 atomic bomb, which will encourage the country's defence industry to create an estimated 480 of the weapons and also integrate four existing variants of the bomb.

The US Department of Energy's National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA) recently said the product—the B61-12 bomb—was produced on November 23. The upgraded version will replace three of the four existing modifications of the B61 ammunition, which entered service in 1968: the B61-3, B61-4 and B61-7.

According to the NNSA, as a result of the modernisation, the duration of the bomb's operational life will increase "by at least 20 years”."NNSA expects full-scale [batch] production of [B61-12] to begin in May 2022, with completion of all [these] necessary [nuclear warheads] in FY2026," the statement said.

The B61-12 bomb will differ from its predecessor, in particular, by the absence of a parachute and the presence of a new tail section with an inertial guidance system, which increases the accuracy of the application. According to Jill Hruby, the head of the NSNS, as a result of the modernisation, the power of the bomb in TNT equivalent will also decrease.

However, Hruby added, there will be "no changes in the military characteristics" of the ammunition and also increases its safety and reliability.