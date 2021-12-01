The conservative-dominated Supreme Court has signalled it will roll back abortion rights in the United States by upholding a law in the state of Mississippi that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks.

Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart urged the court on Wednesday to uphold the state's 15-week ban and strike down the landmark previous cases that enshrined a women's constitutional right to an abortion.

While acknowledging abortion is a "hard issue," Stewart argued that individual states should have the right to set their own rules.

"When an issue affects everyone and when the Constitution does not take sides on it, it belongs to the people," he said.

"This court should overrule Roe and Casey and uphold the state's law."

In its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court held that access to abortion is a constitutional right.

In a 1992 ruling, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court guaranteed a woman's right to a termination until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is typically 22 to 24 weeks.

At least four of the six conservative justices on the court –– including two nominated by Donald Trump –– seemed receptive to overturning Roe and Casey.

The other two conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch, also a Trump nominee, appeared to favour a more cautious approach –– upholding the 15-week ban in Mississippi while not going so far as to strike down Roe and Casey.

