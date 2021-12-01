Ethiopia has claimed it has recaptured several towns after Tigrayan rebels took control of them last week as part of their advance towards the capital.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu said on Wednesday that Ethiopian forces took back towns nearby capital Addis Ababa, including Shewa Robit which is around 220 kilometres away.

"In Shewa front, the Mezezo, Molale, Shewa Robit, Rasa and its surroundings have been freed from the terrorist TPLF," Legesse said in comments broadcast on state media.

Legesse was referring to the Tigray People's Liberation Front group which has been locked in a war with Abiy's government since November 2020.

He also said the government would "in a short period of time" retake Dessie and Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site that fell to the rebels in August.

Meanwhile, fighting has reportedly spread to Debre Sina, a town located less than 200 kilometres by road from Addis Ababa.

March on Addis Ababa

The conflict took a sharp turn around a month ago, when the TPLF claimed to have captured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha, located on a key highway to the capital.