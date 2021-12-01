Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr Oz Show", has announced that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open US Senate seat as a Republican.

Oz announced on Tuesday that he is running as a "conservative Republican", prepared to fight a government that has mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a one-minute video message on social media, Oz casts himself as a sort of champion for people's health, who “took on the medical establishment to argue against costly drugs and skyrocketing medical bills.”

Oz also makes a pitch to Trump loyalists, and possibly Trump, too, by invoking Trump's slogan for his governing philosophy, “America first.”

“As a heart surgeon, I know how precious life is,” Oz says.

Oz was planning to put his wealth to work immediately, airing the video on TV screens across Pennsylvania as part of a multi-million dollar ad buy, a campaign aide said.

Pennsylvania?

The Turkish-American surgeon is the latest Republican vying to succeed the seat held by retiring Pat Toomey next year. He is expected to be one of the most competitive candidates.