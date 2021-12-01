Honduras ruling party has conceded defeat in presidential elections held two days earlier, giving victory to leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro and easing fears of another contested vote and violent protests.

Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the National Party said in a statement on Tuesday that he had personally congratulated Castro, despite only about half of the voting tallies having been counted. He was trailing by about 354,000 votes.

With 52 percent of the tallies counted, Castro had 53 percent support to Asfura's 34 percent, according to the National Electoral Council.

The council has 30 days from the election to declare a winner.

Asfura said he met with Castro and her family.

"Now I want to say it publicly," Asfura said.

"That I congratulate her for her victory and as president-elect, I hope that God illuminates and guides her so that her administration does the best for the benefit of all of us Hondurans, to achieve that development and the desires for democracy."

