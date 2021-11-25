WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK urges 'coordinated' response after deadliest English Channel crossing
British home secretary refuses to rule out new legislation in parliament that allow for migrant boats to be turned back across the Channel after 27 people were killed when an inflatable dinghy lost air en route to British shores.
UK urges 'coordinated' response after deadliest English Channel crossing
France and Britain agreed to step up efforts to thwart traffickers blamed for the surge in crossings across the English Channel. / Reuters
November 25, 2021

Britain has demanded a "coordinated international effort" across Europe to deter people-smuggling after at least 27 migrants drowned as they tried to reach England.

Interior Minister Priti Patel told MPs on Thursday "yesterday was the moment that many of us have feared for many years," restating an offer to send British police and border officers to France after she held telephone talks with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin.

The home secretary also refused to rule out turning migrant boats back across the Channel, under new legislation currently progressing through parliament.

But, she said, while the new immigration bill would help tackle the crisis, "we cannot do it alone".

"This is a complicated issue and there is no simple fix. It does mean a Herculean effort and it will be impossible without close cooperation between all international partners and agencies," Patel said.

"This requires a coordinated international effort, and I've been in constant contact with my counterparts from France, Poland, Austria, Belgium, Italy and Greece to name just a few because of the nature of the crisis, and the fact that we are seeing 80 million displaced people in the world."

'Cemetery'

Recommended

Downing Street said that, regardless of the UK's exit from the EU, it stood ready to pursue all avenues of cooperation on the crisis and stressed that asylum-seekers should lodge their claims in safe destinations such as France. 

After Wednesday's tragedy, France called for urgent talks among ministers from the European Union, but continent-wide cooperation on migration has been disrupted by Brexit.

President Emmanuel Macron, after vowing France would not allow the Channel to become a "cemetery", spoke to Johnson to agree on stepping up efforts to thwart the traffickers blamed for the surge in crossings.

Prime Minister Jean Castex also held a crisis meeting on Thursday with ministers to discuss new measures, his office said.

Seventeen men, seven women and three minors died when the inflatable boat lost air and took on water off the northern port of Calais on Wednesday, according to public prosecutors in Lille. A manslaughter probe has been opened.

READ MORE: Most people getting into the UK by boat are refugees, not economic migrants

READ MORE: Dozens of migrants and refugees die in English Channel boat disaster

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth