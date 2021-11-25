Britain has demanded a "coordinated international effort" across Europe to deter people-smuggling after at least 27 migrants drowned as they tried to reach England.

Interior Minister Priti Patel told MPs on Thursday "yesterday was the moment that many of us have feared for many years," restating an offer to send British police and border officers to France after she held telephone talks with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin.

The home secretary also refused to rule out turning migrant boats back across the Channel, under new legislation currently progressing through parliament.

But, she said, while the new immigration bill would help tackle the crisis, "we cannot do it alone".

"This is a complicated issue and there is no simple fix. It does mean a Herculean effort and it will be impossible without close cooperation between all international partners and agencies," Patel said.

"This requires a coordinated international effort, and I've been in constant contact with my counterparts from France, Poland, Austria, Belgium, Italy and Greece to name just a few because of the nature of the crisis, and the fact that we are seeing 80 million displaced people in the world."

'Cemetery'