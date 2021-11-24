Fast News

Thirty-four people were on a rubber boat, of whom 31 died, two were rescued and one is still missing, French officials say.

France says some 31,500 migrants have attempted to leave for Britain since the start of the year and 7,800 people have been rescued at sea. (Ihlas Haber Ajansi)

At least 31 migrants and refugees bound for Britain have died when their boat sank in the English Channel in the "biggest tragedy" involving migration to have taken place on the dangerous crossing to date.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on the boat when it capsized on Wednesday as they tried to reach Britain.

Authorities found 31 bodies and two survivors and one person appeared to still be missing.

A joint French-British operation to search for survivors was still under way Wednesday evening.

While the incident was the deadliest day in the channel to date, Darmanin noted other deadly incidents in the past and lashed out at "criminal traffickers" driving thousands to risk the crossing.

French prosecutors have opened a manslaughter probe and the nationalities of the travelers were not released.

French patrol vessels found people unconscious and dead in the water after a fisherman sounded the alarm about the accident, according to the French Interior Ministry.

READ MORE: UK orders review into English Channel migrant crisis

'Tragedy'

"The disaster in the Channel is a tragedy," said Prime Minister Jean Castex.

On the other side of the Channel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a crisis meeting.

"I am shocked, appalled and deeply saddened by the loss of life at sea," he said.

The disaster comes as tensions grow between London and Paris over the record numbers of people crossing.

Britain has urged tougher action from France to stop migrants and refugees from making the voyage.

READ MORE: France-Britain tensions soar over record migrant influx

UPDATE: Death toll from sunken migrant boat rises to over 30. Search efforts are still continuing in the English Channel near France's Calais for more bodies pic.twitter.com/ljlZaOdAnf — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 24, 2021

Post-Brexit tensions

According to the French authorities, 31,500 migrants and refugees have attempted to leave for Britain since the start of the year and 7,800 people have been rescued at sea, figures which doubled since August.

In Britain, Johnson's ruling right-wing Conservative party is coming under intense pressure, including from its own supporters, to reduce the numbers crossing.

French police said this week they detained 15 suspected members of an international migrant smuggling syndicate that helped people illegally cross the Channel to Britain.

The network of smugglers has helped a minimum of 250 people per month cross to England, using small boats that transport up to 60 migrants at a time.

Passage to England would cost a migrant $6,800 (6,000 euros) and the smugglers racked up some $3.4 million (3 million euros) in total profits.

According to British authorities, more than 25,000 people have now arrived illegally so far this year, already triple the figure recorded in 2020.

READ MORE: UK says ready to push migrant and refugee boats back to France

Source: AFP