Washington to resume talks with Taliban in Qatar
The two sides will discuss counterterrorism operations against the Daesh and Al Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan's devastated economy, and safe passage for US and Afghan aids out of Kabul.
Special representative for Afghanistan Tom West said the US would continue to have dialogue with the Taliban and for now provide only humanitarian aid. / AFP
November 24, 2021

The United States will resume talks with the Taliban, addressing among other issues the fight against terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The American delegation, led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, will meet the Taliban next week in Qatar for two weeks of discussions.

State Department spokesman Ned Price announced the planned meeting on Tuesday, saying the two sides will discuss "our vital national interests."

Talks will include counterterrorism operations against Daesh-K and Al Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, and Afghanistan's devastated economy.

The delegations will also discuss safe passage out of Kabul for US citizens and Afghans who worked for Washington during the 20 year war.

READ MORE:US: Taliban should earn legitimacy before accessing frozen funds

US conditions for aid, diplomacy

West on Friday reiterated US conditions for the Taliban to receive US financial and diplomatic support.

These conditions are: fight terrorism, install an inclusive government, respect the rights of minorities, women and girls, and provide equal access to educations and employment.

He said the United States would continue to have dialogue with the Taliban and for now provide only humanitarian aid.

West met two weeks ago in Pakistan with representatives of the Taliban that seized power in August as US forces completed their withdrawal.

A first session between the two sides was held October 9-10 in the Qatari capital Doha, where US diplomats overseeing relations with Afghanistan transferred after the Taliban takeover.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Taliban government, called last week in an open letter to the US Congress for the release of Afghan assets frozen by the US.

The Taliban government is not recognised by the international community.

READ MORE: Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' its government

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
