At least 45 people have been killed when a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria.

The accident took place south of capital Sofia early on Tuesday, the head of the fire safety and civil protection department at the interior ministry, Nikolai Nikolov, told private BTV television.

"At least 45 people were killed after a bus caught fire and crashed, or crashed and then caught fire," Nikolov said.

There were children among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to hospital in the capital Sofia, Nikolov, said.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined but officials believe a fire broke out on board and the bus crashed into guardrails.

The bus was travelling from Turkey's main city of Istanbul to Skopje in North Macedonia after a tourist trip. It was one of four traveling together.

'A great tragedy'

The site of the accident, on the Struma highway near the village of Bosnek, is cut off.