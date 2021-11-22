China has said it will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia or bully its smaller neighbours, amid ongoing friction over the South China Sea.

“China resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics, wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours," Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"China will jointly nurture lasting peace in the region and absolutely will not seek hegemony or even less, bully the small," he added.

Xi made the remarks during a virtual conference with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, held to mark the 30th anniversary of relations between China and the grouping.

China has repeatedly sought to overcome concerns about its rising power and influence in the region, particularly its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea that overlaps the claims of ASEAN members Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.

