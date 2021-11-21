A Palestinian man has been fatally shot by Israeli police after he killed one Israeli and wounded four others near the entrance to a flashpoint East Jerusalem holy site.

Israeli police and medics said the incident took place on Sunday, near one of the gates to Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

The injured, who included two civilians and two police officers, were rushed to hospital where one of them, a 30-year-old, died of their injuries, medical sources said without giving further details.

West Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital later said one of the injured died.

Police confirmed they killed the man, who they said had been armed with 'a Carlo-type weapon (a submachine gun)' in a statement.

