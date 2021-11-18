WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan passes bill to allow electronic voting 'to ensure fair polls'
The opposition rejected the move, saying the policy is an attempt to rig the next elections.
Pakistan passes bill to allow electronic voting 'to ensure fair polls'
The opposition wants elections to continue under a decades-old system that features paper ballots and manual vote-counting. / Reuters
November 18, 2021

Pakistan’s parliament has passed a bill allowing the use of electronic machines for voting. 

Lawmakers also passed a bill to grant the right to vote for expats on Wednesday. 

The bills still must be signed into law by President Arif Alvi, a formality.

READ MORE: What is Pakistan offering this terrorist group in return for peace?

The opposition said the policy is an attempt to rig the next elections.

The opposition wants elections to continue under a decades-old system that features paper ballots and manual vote-counting.

In his speech before the bills were passed, the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to manipulate results of the next parliamentary elections, in 2023. 

Recommended

Warning of election boycott

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who leads the opposition Pakistan People's Party, warned of a boycott of the next elections if electronic counting machines were used.

Khan, who was present in the parliament, has defended the legislation, saying he wanted to ensure free and fair elections. 

Khan says millions of Pakistanis overseas should be given the right to vote for the candidates of their choice.

READ MORE: Pakistan vows to strengthen ties with Taliban government in all areas

Khan came to power in 2018 parliamentary elections.

The latest legislation comes amid Khan's increasing unpopularity amid a sudden hike in food prices. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria