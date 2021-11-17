Cambodia has released 26 political, environmental and youth activists facing charges of incitement against the government, which human rights groups said was a positive step but that many more remained incarcerated.

A justice ministry spokesperson, confirming the release of the jailed activists on Wednesday, denied any international pressure and said they were freed partly to reduce overcrowding in prisons.

"This is a normal court procedure, the court didn't pay attention to whether you are activists or not," Chin Malin told Reuters on Wednesday.

"This is a campaign to help solve cases that are stuck in courts and reduce the capacity in crowded prisons," he added.

Among those released between November 5 and 12 were members of the environment group Mother Nature Cambodia, opposition party activists and the union leader Rong Chhun, Human Rights Watch said. But charges against them have not been dropped.

"The release of 26 wrongfully detained political prisoners is good news, but there is nothing to stop the Cambodian authorities from re-arresting them at any time,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.