Nigerian security forces have shot and "killed unarmed" demonstrators in a crackdown last year that could be considered a "massacre".

A commission probing the deaths of Nigerian protesters in Lagos last October released a preliminary report on Tuesday that directly contradicts Nigeria's army's denial that troops opened fire with live rounds.

"At the Lekki Toll Gate, officers of the Nigerian Army shot, injured and killed unarmed helpless and defenceless protesters, without provocation or justification," the commission said in one of its key findings, according to the report.

"The manner of assault and killing could in context be described as a massacre."

Amnesty International said at the time at least 10 people were shot dead by security forces.

The commission’s report noted 11 people killed, four more missing, presumed dead, and a further 21 wounded by gunshots from the Lekki site.

The commission said police officers also tried to cover up their actions by picking up bullets.

"The panel also found that the conduct of the Nigerian Army was exacerbated by its refusal to allow ambulances render medical assistance to victims," it said.

