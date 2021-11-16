WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pentagon accuses Iran of ‘unprofessional’ conduct near US Navy ship
The accusations of “unsafe” manoeuvres come amid slow efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports.
Pentagon accuses Iran of ‘unprofessional’ conduct near US Navy ship
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the incident on November 11 had no effect on the Essex's operations. / Reuters Archive
November 16, 2021

The Pentagon has accused Iran of “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct by a naval helicopter that it said flew within about 20 metres of a US Navy ship and circled it three times in the Gulf of Oman.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Monday the Iranian helicopter circled the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship, three times and at one point flew as low as 3 metres (10 feet) off the surface of the water. 

He said the incident on November 11 had no effect on the Essex's operations.

“Without getting into specifics, the crew of the Essex took the appropriate force protection measures they felt that they needed to, and they acted in accordance with international law,” Kirby said.

The US Navy periodically has reported what it characterises as unsafe and unprofessional encounters with Iran naval forces in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. 

READ MORE: Iran FM: Tehran may work with US over oil, Gulf security, not on Israel

Tensions in Sea of Oman

On November 3 Iran's state media reported that the country's Revolutionary Guards thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil.

Recommended

The report gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel was registered.

"The United States stopped a tanker exporting Iranian oil and transferred its cargo to another tanker which it directed towards an unknown destination," it said.

"The naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards then captured the tanker with air support," it said, without specifying which vessel it was referring to.

A US defence official called the Iranian explanation "inaccurate and untrue."

Aerial videos posted by Iran's Fars news agency show US naval vessels and much smaller Iranian speedboats following and circling the tanker, but give no clarity on the circumstances of the incident.

The US accusation comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports.

President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to rejoin the nuclear deal, but talks on the practicalities have been suspended since June.

READ MORE: The Iran nuclear deal may soon become Biden’s second major failure

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports