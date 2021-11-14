Israel has been using settler violence as a “major informal tool” to drive Palestinians from farming and pasture lands in the occupied West Bank.

A report published on Sunday by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem detailed the takeover of nearly 11 square miles (30 square kilometres) of farm and pasture land in the territory by settlers over the past five years.

That's an area around half the size of the island of Manhattan.

B’Tselem also challenged repeated claims by the Israeli government that violence against Palestinians is carried out by a violent fringe among the settlers and security forces are doing their best to stop it.

Recent months have seen a steep increase in violence committed by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank against Palestinians.

Last week, a group of Israeli settlers vandalised dozens of cars in a town near Ramallah, and in September, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank, leaving several injured, including a Palestinian toddler.

