Hajra Catic, an iconic woman who dedicated her life to find the remains of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims killed in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, has passed away.

Bosnian local media said Catic had died of heart problems in a Sarajevo hospital on Tuesday.

Catic lost 20 male relatives including her husband and son Nino Catic, the Srebrenica correspondent for several Bosnian newspapers and other media during the 1992-1995 war.

Her only remaining wish was to find the body of her son who disappeared on July 10, 1995, at the age of 26.

‘Fight for the truth should not cease’