A new project to promote more Muslims in the filmmaking process has been launched by advocacy group Pillars Fund in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company.

Announced on Tuesday, the Pillars Muslim Artist Database will include profiles for actors, directors, cinematographers, sound technicians, and other professionals working across the film industry in the US. Directors, producers, and casting executives can search through profiles on the network and invite artists they want to collaborate with.

The initiative comes following a report previously this year which found a dearth of Muslims depicted in popular films and Muslim characters often limited to harmful stereotypes.

“Our communities have largely been missing from behind and in front of the camera for decades. Not only has this led to terrible misrepresentations of Muslims on screen, but there is an entire demographic of talented artists who have been underutilized,” said Pillars Fund Co-Founder and President Kashif Shaikh in a statement.

“Pillars is incredibly grateful to Disney for partnering with us on this important and historic resource. We are making it easier than ever before to find Muslim professionals to work on a film or television project.”

“As part of our Reimagine Tomorrow endeavor to amplify underrepresented voices and untold stories, we are honored to support the new Pillars Muslim Artist Database,” said Latondra Newton, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Disney.

“The database is an additional tool for our teams and creatives across the industry to use as they develop more inclusive stories.”

In addition to that, Pillars Fund has come together with a host of leading Muslim artists to usher in the Pillars Artist Fellowship. The program will grant $25,000 in unrestricted cash rewards alongside mentorship from celebrities like Riz Ahmed, Hasan Minhaj, Mahershala Ali and Nida Manzoor.

‘Missing and maligned’

Based in Chicago, the Pillars Fund was involved in the June 2021 report on Muslim depiction on screen along with the University of Southern California (USC) Annenberg Inclusions Initiative and others.

Titled ‘Missing & Maligned: The Reality of Muslims in Popular Global Movies’, the groundbreaking study revealed the extent to which Muslim characters are either missing or negatively depicted across 200 movies released between 2017 and 2019 in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Fewer than 10 percent of them showed a Muslim character on screen, and of the 8,965 speaking characters analysed, only 1.6 percent were Muslim.