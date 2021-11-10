Turkey's parliament has approved a motion to extend the deployment of Turkish troops in Azerbaijan for one more year.

The Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the opposition Good (IYI) Party backed the motion on Wednesday.

"Turkey, which has strongly supported Azerbaijan from the very beginning of the process so that it can defend all its rights including its territorial integrity on the basis of international law and legitimate sovereign rights, is taking important initiatives for the preservation and strengthening of peace and stability in the region and for the construction and restoration of the economic infrastructure to facilitate this," the motion read.

It stated that the joint center in Karabakh formed by Turkish and Russian armed forces to monitor the cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia successfully continues its activities.

"Turkey also contributes to the security of the region and building trust between the parties through the joint centre," it added.

The motion was supposed to be debated in the parliament on Tuesday but to no avail due to a lack of quorum. It allows the Turkish military to carry out cross-border operations in Azerbaijan for another year, from November 17, 2021 until November 17, 2022.

Liberation of Karabakh