A drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday was carried out by at least one Iran-backed militia, Iraqi security officials and militia sources said, weeks after pro-Iran groups were routed in elections they say were rigged.

But neighbouring Iran is unlikely to have sanctioned the attack as Tehran is keen to avoid a spiral of violence on its western border, the sources said.

Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi escaped unhurt when three drones carrying explosives were launched at his residence in Baghdad.

The incident whipped up tensions in Iraq, where powerful Iran-backed paramilitaries are disputing the result of a general election last month that dealt them a crushing defeat at the polls and greatly reduced their strength in parliament.

READ MORE: Iraqi PM Kadhimi survives assassination attempt

READ MORE: Iraqi PM orders probe into protest deaths amid election dispute

"Tehran had knowledge about the attack"