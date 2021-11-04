The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen has killed 145 Houthi rebels in 24 hours in air raids near Marib, the final northern stronghold of pro-government forces.

"Eighteen military vehicles have been destroyed and 145" insurgents killed in the latest 24 hours, the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement on Wednesday published by Saudi Arabia's official SPA press agency.

The rebels were killed in raids in the Sirwah district, east of Marib city, it added.

But the insurgents, who have for months waged an offensive against the government stronghold, rarely comment on losses, and AFP can not independently verify the tolls.

The coalition has since October 11 issued near-daily reports of bombing around Marib, saying it has killed a total of around 2,450 insurgents in the area.

The Houthis began a major push to seize the city in February and, after a lull, they renewed their offensive in September.

