A British-registered scallop boat caught up in a post-Brexit spat between the UK and France over fishing licenses has been released by French authorities.

Andrew Brown, head of public affairs for Macduff Shellfish, which owns the scallop dredger, said on Wednesday the Cornelis Gert Jan had departed Le Havre in northern France.

“We are pleased to have this matter resolved and delighted that our crew and vessel are now able to return home,” Brown said.

French maritime police seized the vessel off the Normandy coast last week and detained its skipper and crew.

The vessel's departure comes a day ahead of talks between British Brexit Minister David Frost and French Europe Minister Clement Beaune in Paris on Thursday aimed at finding a solution to the crisis.

READ MORE:France detains British trawler, fines boats amid deepening fishing row

“Caught in a political game”