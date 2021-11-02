A few years after thousands of civilian lives in northeastern Syria were lost as “collateral damage” to an international decision to eliminate the so-called "Islamic State" at all costs, a new bloody nightmare threatens the people of the region today.

On October 24, SDF/YPG launched a set of random conscription campaigns targeting young men living in areas under its control in Syria’s northeast with the aim of exploiting the region’s youth in case of military attacks by the Syrian National Army backed by Turkish military.

This conscription campaign isn’t the first. Since the beginning of SDF/YPG's control in northeast Syria, they have taken place two or three times a year.

The campaign, which involves both the urban centers and the countryside, targets young men born between 1990 and 2002 in the provinces of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, and young men born between 1988 and 2002 in Al Hasakah province and Qamishli city.

In an attempt to address the consequent exodus of youth, which hindered the stated goals of the international coalition to support stabilisation, SDF/YPG modified the law to target young people born between 1998 and 2003 on September 4, 2021.

Dozens to hundreds of young people are arrested daily to be sent to SDF/YPG's forced training camps. Those who can, including two of my friends, pay more than $12,000 and take immense risks to be smuggled into Europe to escape forcible fighting for the benefit of the SDF/YPG. Many others have also been forced to leave their homelands — sometimes dying in the process — looking for a future in another place.

SDF/YPG launched its latest campaign under the slogan, "Protecting the area from Turkish invasion" — an explanation many of the area's residents oppose, particularly families of the young men who depend on them as breadwinners in the bad economic conditions.

It also utilises the same system as the Assad regime, its strategic ally: arresting young people, the main actors in collapsed societies where youth are most needed, and throwing them into wars that serve only their interests.

‘Forced to provide land and blood’

Since the beginning of the SDF/YPG's control of the cities and towns of northeastern Syria in 2017, they have launched forced recruitment of the region’s youth with the approval and support of the international coalition, under the cover of "forming an independent local military force to combat the threat of Daesh terrorism returning to the region." This project, based on forcing the youth to take up arms for SDF, deviated from the original reason for its formation.