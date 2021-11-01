Turkey will conduct anti-terror cross-border operations "whenever necessary," the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan made the comment on Monday, before a return flight from the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rome, Italy.

"There is no stepping back from it," he said, calling on NATO ally US to stop its support of "terrorist organisations."

On the sidelines of the G20, Erdogan met with US counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday to focus "more intensely" on the economic ties, and discussed cooperation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan said the two leaders also discussed Turkey's procurement of F-16 fighter jets from the United States.

"I didn't witness any negative approach," Erdogan said of the meeting, adding that he hopes to conclude the "sensitive issue."

F-16 fighter jets as compensation of F-35s

The Turkish president said the US proposed the sale of F-16 fighter jets as compensation for Turkey's payment for the F-35s.

In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of the S-400, a Russian defence system it bought after its efforts to buy US Patriot missiles were rebuffed.

The US claimed the Russian system posed a safety risk.

Turkey, however, stressed the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems, and thus pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.