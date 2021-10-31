Fast News

The two leaders are expected to discuss several issues including Turkey's removal from the F-35 programme in 2019.

Erdogan last met Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels in June. (AA)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden have met in Rome on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

The leaders are expected to discuss the bilateral relations and regional matters, including Syria and Afghanistan along with other issues related to Turkey's request for clarity in ongoing F-35 fighter jet dispute.

Turkey made $1.4 billion in payments for F-35 fighter jets, but the the US never delivered the jets.

"We need to discuss with them how this will be repaid to us," Erdogan said earlier this week.

In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of the S-400 system.

"If the US does not want to resolve the issue about F-35s, or if the US Congress blocks it, Turkey will consider other options, including purchasing SU-35s or SU-57s," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said referring to Russian-made jets during an interview on October 28.

Both leaders will also attend the world leaders' summit at the start of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, on Monday.

