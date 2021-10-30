At least 12 civilians have been killed in a blast near the airport of Aden, the Yemeni government's interim capital.

"Twelve civilians were killed in an explosion" in the vicinity of Aden airport and "there are also serious injuries", a senior security official told AFP news agency on Saturday, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He said the cause of the blast was unknown.

Another security official confirmed the toll.

The explosion comes almost three weeks after six people were killed in a car-bomb attack that targeted Aden's governor, who survived.

Video footage on Saturday showed people pulling out a body from a vehicle that had been completely destroyed, as firefighters put out flames nearby.