US Senate has confirmed former Senator Jeff Flake to be United States' new envoy to Ankara following a months-long impasse.

The chamber approved the former lawmaker from Arizona through a voice vote on Tuesday following the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's October 19 approval of Flake's nomination.

Flake will now succeed outgoing envoy David Satterfield.

Nominated in mid-July, Flake was a key Republican ally for Biden during last year's White House race and endorsed the Democratic then-nominee after establishing himself as a Republican long at odds with former president Donald Trump.

Flake served in both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his time in Congress, which spanned nearly two decades.

Flake was among a bevy of State Department nominees held up by Senator Ted Cruz.