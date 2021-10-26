As Sudan is witnessing yet another military coup since the fall of its dictator Omar al Bashir in 2019, the military junta has deployed a ruthless band of paramilitary troops, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to crush public dissent.

The Sudanese military put the country’s transitional Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other ministers under arrest on Monday, while clashing with anti-coup protesters across the capital Khartoum and other cities.

One of the world’s poorest countries, Sudan's most powerful institution is its army, which took control of the state by dismantling the transitional civilian government.

The junta gave a free hand to the RSF, which has the worst record of maintaining human rights, and ensured their men were deployed at critical intersections of the capital to tighten their control over Khartoum.

The RSF was established in 2013 to fight armed rebel groups in the country’s war-torn Darfur region. Its blood-stained existence has increased fears in Sudan’s pro-democracy circles that the country might enter another difficult phase in its complicated history.

“The participation and deployment of the RSF - a force with a well-documented record of abuse including during its deployment in law enforcement operations is alarming,” says Mohamed Osman, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) researcher on Sudan.

“We’ve documented how they led a violent dispersal of a sit-in June 2019, and more recently also killed protesters in eastern Sudan. They’ve also arbitrarily detained civilians,” Osman tells TRT World. The RSF’s June crackdown left at least 120 people dead, injuring scores of others.

Osman thinks that military leaders need “to send a clear message that abusive operations will be punished” in the face of the coup.

But it’s not clear how much coup leaders really want to control groups like the RSF with ties to both intelligence and military apparatuses as the security situation in Sudan deteriorates with expanding protests in the country, where the economic crisis has also gotten worse under the pandemic.

The coup leader, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, also dismantled the civilian government and the Sovereignty Council, an interim body comprising civilians and generals.