Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected for a second five-year term in Sunday's poll, preliminary results showed.

Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission said Mirziyoyev had taken 80.1 percent of the vote against four token opponents.

Mirziyoyev's widely expected victory will allow him to deepen his reform campaign and likely lead to Uzbekistan opening up further to foreign trade and investment - while retaining a highly centralised political system.

Mirziyoyev has lifted some restrictions on religious practices, reined in the powerful security services and overseen the release of some political prisoners.

He has also rebuilt the resource-rich country's ties with both Russia and the West and pledges to cut poverty through rapid economic growth and gradually decentralise decision-making by devolving some powers to district councils.

Despite the absence of significant competition, voter turnout was strong at 80.8%.

Mirziyoyev, who took office in 2016 following the death of longtime President Islam Karimov, has relaxed many of the policies of his predecessor but maintained rigid controls over the political scene.

Under Mirziyoyev, freedom of speech has expanded compared with the Karimov era, and some independent news media and bloggers have appeared.