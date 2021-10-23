Thousands of supporters of a banned conservative religious party have departed the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore, clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd.

The group began their journey on Friday with the goal of reaching the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party.

Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Violent clashes erupted between security forces and activists in Lahore leaving at least two police and two demonstrators dead on Friday.

Tense situation

Sajid Saifi, spokesman for Rizvi’s party, said supporters spent the night near the Ravi River bridge and in the early morning started again toward Islamabad amid heavy tear gas.