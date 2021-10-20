WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro accused of homicide in Covid response probe
Senator leading probe into Covid handling recommends 13 criminal charges be brought against President Bolsonaro, including genocide against indigenous population for a series of actions that left their communities vulnerable to virus.
Brazil's Bolsonaro accused of homicide in Covid response probe
Demonstrators pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 Covid deaths and protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of pandemic, in Brasilia on October 8, 2021. / Reuters
October 20, 2021

The senator leading a probe into Brazil's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide over what his report says are government errors that led to the deaths of thousands.

Bolsonaro has dismissed the probe as politically motivated. It is highly unlikely that he will face a trial on any such charges, which would have to be brought by Brazil's prosecutor general –– a presidential nominee whom he appointed.

The nearly 1,200-page document, prepared by opposition Senator Renan Calheiros, alleged that Bolsonaro deliberately turned down early offers to purchase vaccines, delaying Brazil's inoculation campaign and costing an estimated 95,000 lives.

The report said Bolsonaro was guided "by an unfounded belief in the theory of herd immunity by natural infection and the existence of a treatment."

"Without the vaccine, deaths would be stratospheric, as they turned out to be," the report said.

READ MORE: Unvaccinated Bolsonaro spurns criticism on Covid, Brazil's Amazon

Report could be vetoed and altered

The draft report still needs to be voted on by the Senate and could be vetoed and altered. The vote is scheduled to take place next week.

The presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro told supporters the probe was a "joke" and said he was not concerned about it.

Recommended

At over 600,000 people, Brazil has the second-highest death toll worldwide due to Covid-19, behind only the United States.

Bolsonaro has been widely criticised by public health experts for railing against lockdowns, frequently refusing to wear a mask in public, and declaring he has not yet been vaccinated.

He has also pushed unproven remedies for the illness such as antimalarial hydroxychloroquine.

READ MORE: Protesters in Brazil demand Bolsonaro's impeachment

Report recommends 13 criminal charges against Bolsonaro

The report said Bolsonaro is "principally responsible for the government's errors committed during the Covid-19 pandemic" and that he acted against the advice of his Health Ministry in supporting the use of unproven treatments.

In total, the report recommends 13 criminal charges be brought against Bolsonaro, including genocide against Brazil's indigenous population for a series of actions that left their communities vulnerable to the virus.

The Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Climate lawyers urge ICC to probe Bolsonaro for ‘crimes against humanity’

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines