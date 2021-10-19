Afghanistan's new rulers, the Taliban, who regained power in August after the collapse of the US-backed government, will not be allowed to access Afghan central bank reserves, which are largely held in the United States, Washington has said.

"We believe that it's essential that we maintain our sanctions against the Taliban but at the same time find ways for legitimate humanitarian assistance to get to the Afghan people. That's exactly what we're doing," Deputy US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

The Taliban has called for the United States to lift a block on more than $9 billion of Afghan central bank reserves held outside the country as the government struggles to contain a deepening economic crisis.

The Taliban took back power in Afghanistan in August after the United States pulled out its troops, almost 20 years after the group was ousted by US-led forces following September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Difficult choices

Washington and other Western countries are grappling with difficult choices as a severe humanitarian crisis looms large in Afghanistan.