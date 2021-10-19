Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused the EU of "blackmail" in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law.

The ferocious row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc.

Von der Leyen, speaking just before and after Morawiecki took the podium on Tuesday, warned that her Commission — tasked as guardian of the EU treaties — "will act" to rein in Poland.

She said a controversial October 7 ruling by Poland's Consitutional Court challenging the primacy of EU law was an attempt "to take an axe to the European treaties by undermining their legitimacy".

"Undermining any of these essential pillars puts our European democracy at risk. We cannot let this happen. We will not let this happen," she said.

Morawiecki, in a long speech, hit back by saying "I will not have EU politicians blackmail Poland".

'Fundamental misunderstanding'

Dismissing MEPs' assertions that Poland had taken a step towards leaving the EU with the ruling, Morawiecki insisted his country's place was firmly in the bloc.

Instead, he argued there was a "fundamental misunderstanding" in that EU law derived from its treaties could only be applied in specified areas, and Poland's constitution was supreme in all other aspects.