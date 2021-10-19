Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country will donate Covid-19 vaccines to Togo, Burkina Faso and Liberia, as well as other medical supplies, in an effort to assist the countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Turkey will be donating vaccines to Togo, Burkina Faso Liberia, as well as medical supplies in the forthcoming period," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Togolese counterpart Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe in Lome, Togo on Tuesday.

President Erdogan also said the two countries could take steps in many areas including security, economy and agriculture.

"In addition to this, we can also take steps in military security co-operation especially so that terrorism does not infiltrate this region. I said this to my dear friend in the bilateral meeting. We will always continue to stand by Togo in this matter," he said.

The visit to Togo is part of his three-day African tour, which began in Luanda, Angola's capital, on Monday.

Erdogan's African tour, which also includes Nigeria, is considered significant for new cooperation opportunities in Africa.

Historic visit

President Erdogan's visit marks the first official visit from Turkey to Togo at the presidential level.