Gunmen from a suspected criminal gang attacked a village market in northwest Nigeria's Sokoto's state killing dozens of people, the state government said.

"Forty-three people have been confirmed dead following the attack by bandits in Goronyo village in Sokoto State," Sokoto government spokesman Muhammad Bello said in a statement on Monday.

Bello added that the attack occurred on Sunday evening in Goronyo district. "It was a market day and there were many traders," Bello said.

The assault began at a weekly market in Goronyo on Sunday and continued into Monday morning, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said in a statement.

Heavily armed gangs known locally as bandits have terrorised northwest and central Nigeria for years, raiding and looting villages, but attacks have become even more violent in recent months.

They were 'shooting sporadically'

Iliyasu Abba, a local resident and trader, said that there were 60 bodies at Goronyo General Hospital mortuary, while others sustained injuries while escaping.

"The gunmen stormed the market as it was crowded with shoppers and traders," he said.

The men were "shooting sporadically on us after they surrounded the market firing at every direction killing people."

Police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar also confirmed that bandits attacked Goronyo late on Sunday.

"Our security operatives are there to conduct investigations," Abubakar added, without giving details.