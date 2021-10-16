UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited the church where a lawmaker was stabbed to death a day earlier in what police say was a terrorist attack.

David Amess, 69, from Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting with constituents.

Police arrested a 25-year-old British man at the scene on suspicion of murder, adding it is believed he acted alone.

Johnson, interior minister Priti Patel, and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer were among those to lay flowers in tribute to Amess at the scene of the murder.

"To the memory of Sir David Amess MP, a fine parliamentarian and a much-loved colleague and friend," Johnson said in a hand-written note placed in the flowers, adding in a Twitter post that his thoughts were with Amess' family and friends.

Terrorist incident

Johnson and Starmer stood side by side in a moment of silence before leaving.

Other politicians, police representatives and members of the public came to lay flowers and pay respects.

In a statement early on Saturday, police said the early investigation had revealed a potential motivation linked to extremism.

It did not provide details about the basis for that assessment.

As part of the investigation, officers were searching two locations in the London area.