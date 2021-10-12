WORLD
Climate lawyers urge ICC to probe Bolsonaro for ‘crimes against humanity’
Austrian environmental justice campaigners have filed a criminal report against Brazil’s president at the Hague court for his alleged role in the destruction of the Amazon.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a housing program launch ceremony at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. / AP
October 12, 2021

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of "crimes against humanity" at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his alleged role in the destruction of the Amazon.

This is the first such case by environment activists seeking to explicitly link deforestation to loss of life.

Austrian environmental justice campaigners Allrise filed the official complaint at The Hague-based court Tuesday morning.

Planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from burning and industrial-scale agriculture in the Amazon are higher than the total annual emissions of Italy or Spain. 

Deforestation in the region already releases more CO2 than the rest of the Amazon can absorb.

The case asked for legal proceedings against Bolsonaro and his administration for actions "directly connected to the negative impacts of climate change around the world".

The complaint accuses the Brazilian leader of waging a widespread campaign resulting in the murder of environmental defenders and of endangering the global population through emissions caused by deforestation.

It harnesses the growing field of climate attribution science, which allows researchers to prove a link between extreme weather events, on the one hand, and global heating and environmental degradation, on the other.

The team behind it said that Bolsonaro's administration had sought to "systematically remove, neuter, and eviscerate laws, agencies and individuals that serve to protect the Amazon".

It said that Bolsonaro was responsible for approximately 4,000 square kilometres (400,000 hectares) of lost rainforest each year, and that he had presided over monthly deforestation rates that had accelerated by up to 88 percent since taking office on January 1, 2019.

The team of experts estimated that emissions attributable to the Bolsonaro administration due to rampant deforestation will cause over 180,000 excess heat-related deaths globally this century.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
