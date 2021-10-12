Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of "crimes against humanity" at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his alleged role in the destruction of the Amazon.

This is the first such case by environment activists seeking to explicitly link deforestation to loss of life.

Austrian environmental justice campaigners Allrise filed the official complaint at The Hague-based court Tuesday morning.

Planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from burning and industrial-scale agriculture in the Amazon are higher than the total annual emissions of Italy or Spain.

Deforestation in the region already releases more CO2 than the rest of the Amazon can absorb.

The case asked for legal proceedings against Bolsonaro and his administration for actions "directly connected to the negative impacts of climate change around the world".

READ MORE: Protesters in Brazil demand Bolsonaro's impeachment