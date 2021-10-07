Assailants in Indian-administered Kashmir have killed seven civilians in separate incidents since the last five days, leaving the entire region in a state of shock.

Among the seven victims, three were Hindus, three were Muslims and one belonged to a Sikh community.

The police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for carrying out the killings.

On Tuesday, police said militants fired at a prominent pharmacist, Makhan Lal Bindroo, at his pharmacy in the region’s main city of Srinagar.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Hindu, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Within an hour, a street food vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar was shot point-blank in another neighbourhood in Srinagar, killing him on the spot, police said.

In the third incident on Tuesday night, gunmen fatally shot a taxi driver in the northern Hajin area.

Police called the killings “terror incidents.”

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes,” police said in a statement.

Last week, assailants fatally shot two men in Srinagar in targeted killings.

While authorities are yet to confirm the perpetrators behind the spate of attacks, a number of smaller outfits have purportedly claimed responsibility, including The Resistance Front, a new rebel group which allegedly released a statement justifying the killings.