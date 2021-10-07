Taiwan will ensure regional peace and stability and seeks to work with other like-minded democracies, President Tsai Ing-wen has told senior French and Australian dignitaries, days after a dramatic spike in tensions with China.

The trips by four French senators and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott come after four straight days, beginning last Friday, of massed Chinese air force incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone, moves met with concern by Washington and its allies.

Democratically ruled Taiwan has sought support from other democracies, especially the United States and it allies, amid the growing military and political pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Speaking at the presidential office to the French senators, lead by former defence minister Alain Richard, Tsai thanked France for its concern about the situation in the Taiwan Strait and support for its international participation.

"We will continue to fulfil our responsibilities as members of the international community to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. We also hope to make more contributions to the world along with France," she added.

Richard discussed the "essential contribution of Taiwan in the important field of human progress" but did not mention the rising military tensions with China in remarks carried live on the presidential office's Facebook page.

Tsai gave a similar message in later remarks to Abbott, who told her he was in Taiwan to help end its international isolation, praising its democracy and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Of course not everyone and not everywhere is pleased at Taiwan's progress, and I do note that Taiwan is challenged on an almost daily basis by its giant neighbour," Abbott said.

"Very moved" after French visit

The French senators arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, despite the strong objections of China which is always angered by visits of foreign officials.