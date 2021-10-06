Armed men have killed at least 18 people and set ablaze cars and shops in Nigeria's Zamfara state, where the government has imposed a telecoms blackout as part of a security operation against groups of kidnappers, two residents said.

Two residents said on Wednesday the attack on Kuryan Madaro village in Zamfara happened around 9 pm on Tuesday when dozens of bandits rode into the village on motor-bikes.

Abubakar Yakubu a resident of Kuryan Madaro who had travelled to neighbouring Kebbi state told Reuters news agency by phone that the men had shot sporadically, forcing villagers to flee.

Abubakar Abdullahi Alhassan, a lecturer at Kebbi State Polytechnic who has relatives in Zamfara, confirmed the attack.

"Many other people obtained various degrees of injuries as the result of this attack," said Alhassan said.

Zamfara state police spokesman Muhammed Shehu could not be reached for comment after repeated calls to his mobile phone.